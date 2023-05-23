Dodging the Penalty: AOM's Star-Studded Line-Up Breathe Easy as EU Antitrust Inquiry Closes
The Alliance for Open Media (AOM) avoided a potential fine following the conclusion of an inquiry into its video licensing policies by EU antitrust investigators.
AOM's members include Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) unit Google, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).
Since last year, the European Commission has been investigating suspected anti-competitive behavior linked to the license terms of AOM's new standard streaming software, called AV1, reported Reuters.
If companies breach EU antitrust laws, they could be fined up to 10% of their global turnover, mentioned the report.
"The Commission decided to close the investigation for priority reasons. The closure is not a finding of compliance or non-compliance of the conduct in question with EU competition rules," added Reuters, citing an email from a spokesperson for the EU.
Other AOM members include Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Huawei, Mozilla, Samsung (OTC: SSNLF) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
Price Action: GOOG shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $124.87 on Tuesday.
