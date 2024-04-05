When does the 99 Cent Only Store close? What to know about liquidation sales at AZ stores
The popular discount brand the 99 Cents Only Store announced on April 4 that it would be closing all of its existing 371 locations nationwide.
The company said that it would begin preparations to close its doors permanently.
The closures will include about 39 locations in Arizona. Liquidation of merchandise will begin this weekend at the stores, with the help of Hilco Real Estate.
"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim CEO Mike Simoncic said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment."
Simoncic said he would step down, making way for a new "chief restructuring officer."
Why is 99 Cent Store going out of business?
Simoncic cited multiple reasons that contributed to the business shutdown. Factors included the impact of COVID-19, shifting consumer demands, inflation and rising shrinkage levels such as loss of inventory or cash due to theft, damage or administrative errors.
"We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners, and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decades," Simoncic said.
99 Cents Only Store careers
The company, founded in 1982 in Los Angeles by David Gold, pioneered the single-price retail concept. 99 Cents Only has expanded to 277 locations, mostly in California but also in Nevada, Arizona and Texas, with a workforce of about 14,000 employees.
Is the 99 Cents Store closing?
Yes, the company announced on Thursday, April 4, that all 99 Cents Only Stores would be closing as business operations begin to wind down.
The company said in an announcement, “Following months of actively pursuing these alternatives, the company ultimately determined that an orderly wind-down was necessary and the best way to maximize the value of 99 Cents Only Stores' assets."
No timeline has been published for the closures of all its stores nationwide. Liquidation actions, such as discounted merchandise sales, will start on Friday, April 5.
What 99 Cent Only store locations are near me?
The best way to find 99 Cents Only Stores in your area is to use the company's store finder on their website, https://locations.99only.com/.
In Arizona, there are approximately 39 locations. Most of these locations are in metro Phoenix. Here is a list of Valley locations:
3003 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction
1996 N. Alma School Road, Chandler
750 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
5340 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
20165 N. 67th Ave., Glendale
3610 W Baseline Road, Laveen
44515 W Edison Road, Maricopa
2009 N Stapley Drive, Mesa
1045 S Gilbert Road, Mesa
2070 S. Power Road, Mesa
1120 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
4433 E. Main St., Mesa
8375 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria
1240 Indian School Road, Phoenix
4240 W Bell Road, Phoenix
3518 W. Peoria Ave., Phoenix
12805 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
6018 S Central Ave., Phoenix
7620 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix
4105 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix
2315 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
7830 N. 12th St., Phoenix
8940 E Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale
7919 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale
12801 W. Bell Road, Surprise
790 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
When does 99 Cent store close?
The company did not release a timeline detailing when it's last day in business will be.
Liquation efforts will begin over the weekend as sales get underway on Friday, April 5.
