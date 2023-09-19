Does Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Adobe's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Adobe had US$3.63b of debt at September 2023, down from US$4.13b a year prior. But it also has US$7.52b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.88b net cash.

How Strong Is Adobe's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Adobe had liabilities of US$8.33b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.98b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$7.52b and US$1.85b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$3.95b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Adobe's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$242.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Adobe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Adobe has increased its EBIT by 5.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Adobe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Adobe has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Adobe actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Adobe's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$3.88b. The cherry on top was that in converted 119% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$7.6b. So is Adobe's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Adobe , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

