What Does Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of 73% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Advanced Micro Devices’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Advanced Micro Devices?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at US$203 compared to our intrinsic value of $163.65. This means that the opportunity to buy Advanced Micro Devices at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Advanced Micro Devices’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Advanced Micro Devices?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Advanced Micro Devices' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AMD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AMD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Advanced Micro Devices as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

