Does Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Agnico Eagle Mines with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Agnico Eagle Mines Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Agnico Eagle Mines has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 40%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Agnico Eagle Mines has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 40% to US$5.9b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Agnico Eagle Mines Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Agnico Eagle Mines, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. To be specific, they have US$38m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Agnico Eagle Mines, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

Agnico Eagle Mines offered total compensation worth US$7.6m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Agnico Eagle Mines Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Agnico Eagle Mines' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Agnico Eagle Mines certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

