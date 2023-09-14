Does AI Integration Help HubSpot (HUBS) in Value Creation?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, mega cap companies remained popular, with optimism about generative AI extending their gains in a historically narrow market. The ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy has limited mega-cap exposure, which has recently hampered relative performance and the strategy underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark during the quarter. The strategy recorded gains across four of the seven sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. IT sector was the primary contributor to the performance while the consumer discretionary sector detracted. Overall stock selection and sector allocation detracted from performance relative to the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) provides a cloud-based customer relationship management platform. On September 13, 2023, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) stock closed at $519.41 per share. One-month return of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was 5.61%, and its shares gained 71.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has a market capitalization of $26.603 billion.

ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"While the ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy has limited mega cap exposure, which has been a recent headwind to relative performance, we own several companies that stand to benefit from the explosive growth in generative AI. These holdings play key roles in building out the necessary infrastructure and helping customers leverage capabilities enabled by this emerging technology. Likewise, we see other portfolio companies likes HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), a marketing automation software provider, already integrating AI technology into their core products to drive increased value to their customers."

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 57 hedge fund portfolios held HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) at the end of second quarter which was 54 in the previous quarter.

