Does Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Allied Farmers' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Allied Farmers has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Allied Farmers' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Allied Farmers reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Allied Farmers is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$20m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Allied Farmers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of Allied Farmers shares last year, worth NZ$71k. This falls short of the share acquisition by company insider Richard Milsom, who has acquired NZ$197k worth of shares, at an average price of NZ$0.75. Overall, that is something good to take away.

Is Allied Farmers Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Allied Farmers' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Allied Farmers to your watchlist won't go amiss. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Allied Farmers that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

