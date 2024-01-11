Does Alumexx (AMS:ALX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Alumexx (AMS:ALX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Alumexx's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Alumexx grew its EPS from €0.024 to €0.099, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Alumexx is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.0 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Alumexx isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €18m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Alumexx Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under €182m, like Alumexx, the median CEO pay is around €352k.

The Alumexx CEO received total compensation of just €100k in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Alumexx Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Alumexx's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So Alumexx looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Alumexx has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Dutch companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

