Does Amazon Really Need a $5 Billion Second HQ? Maybe.

Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to spend $5 billion on a second headquarters--dubbed "HQ2" somewhere outside its current home of Seattle, Washington. The company hasn't decided where HQ2 will be yet, but Amazon says it will be in North America and expects around 50,000 people will work there within 10 to 15 years. The company currently employs around 40,000 people in Seattle.

"Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon – not a satellite office," the company announcement says.

It's an audacious plan, but Amazon could well need the space. In 2010, Amazon employed only around 5,000 people in the Seattle area, so hiring another 50,000 corporate staff over the course of a decade and a half is almost conservative by comparison. Worldwide, Amazon added more than 30,000 employees during its last fiscal quarter alone. According to its earnings report, the company employed 382,400 full and part time workers around the world, including retail and warehouse staff, as of its second quarter 2017 earnings report, up 42 percent year-over-year.

Related Stories

Uncategorized

Amazon Is Dead Serious About Delivering Your Goodies by Drone

When Bezos unveiled the octocopters to Charlie Rose four years ago, it seemed like a publicity stunt. It wasn’t.

Analysis

Forget the Everything Store—Amazon's an Everything Business

Amazon is known as the "everything store." But now more than ever, Amazon isn't just about selling everything. It's an everything business.

Read More