Does Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Anchun International Holdings' Improving Profits

Anchun International Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Anchun International Holdings' EPS catapulted from CN¥0.30 to CN¥0.51, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 69% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Anchun International Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.7 percentage points to 7.7%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Anchun International Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$14m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Anchun International Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Anchun International Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 37% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Anchun International Holdings is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$14m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to CN¥5.0m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add Anchun International Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Anchun International Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Anchun International Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Anchun International Holdings (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

