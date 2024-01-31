Does APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.18 to RM0.24; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 34%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to RM1.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM573m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are APM Automotive Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own APM Automotive Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM138m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does APM Automotive Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

