Does Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Applied Industrial Technologies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies' Improving Profits

In the last three years Applied Industrial Technologies' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Applied Industrial Technologies' EPS skyrocketed from US$6.69 to US$8.95, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 34%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Applied Industrial Technologies achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$4.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Applied Industrial Technologies' forecast profits?

Are Applied Industrial Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.1b company like Applied Industrial Technologies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$100m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Applied Industrial Technologies, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.2m.

The Applied Industrial Technologies CEO received US$6.4m in compensation for the year ending June 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Applied Industrial Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Applied Industrial Technologies' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Applied Industrial Technologies has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Applied Industrial Technologies , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.