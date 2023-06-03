Does Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Archer-Daniels-Midland has grown EPS by 44% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Archer-Daniels-Midland achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$102b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Archer-Daniels-Midland Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$39b company like Archer-Daniels-Midland. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$237m. We note that this amounts to 0.6% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Archer-Daniels-Midland but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Archer-Daniels-Midland's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Archer-Daniels-Midland is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

