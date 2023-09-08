Does Argan (NYSE:AGX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Argan (NYSE:AGX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Argan's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Argan has grown EPS by 29% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Argan maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.8% to US$482m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Argan Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Argan insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$35m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 5.9% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Argan, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.4m.

Argan offered total compensation worth US$1.4m to its CEO in the year to January 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Argan Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Argan's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Argan is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Argan by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

