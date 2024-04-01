What Does Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.'s (NYSE:AXTA) Share Price Indicate?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Axalta Coating Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Axalta Coating Systems

What's The Opportunity In Axalta Coating Systems?

Good news, investors! Axalta Coating Systems is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $46.22, but it is currently trading at US$34.39 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Axalta Coating Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Axalta Coating Systems?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Axalta Coating Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AXTA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AXTA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AXTA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Axalta Coating Systems as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Axalta Coating Systems you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Axalta Coating Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.