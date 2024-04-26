Does Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Axon Enterprise Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Axon Enterprise has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Axon Enterprise boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.07 to US$2.31, in the last year. This amounts to a 12% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Axon Enterprise shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.8% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Axon Enterprise Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Axon Enterprise insiders spent a whopping US$8.7m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Hadi Partovi, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$4.8m for shares at about US$191 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Axon Enterprise insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.2b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Rick Smith, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Axon Enterprise, the median CEO pay is around US$14m.

The CEO of Axon Enterprise was paid just US$40k in total compensation for the year ending December 2023. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Axon Enterprise Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Axon Enterprise is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Axon Enterprise that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

