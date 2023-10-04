Does Azeus Systems Holdings (SGX:BBW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Azeus Systems Holdings (SGX:BBW). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Azeus Systems Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Azeus Systems Holdings has grown EPS by 59% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Azeus Systems Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to HK$253m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Azeus Systems Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$258m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Azeus Systems Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Azeus Systems Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping HK$81m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 31% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Azeus Systems Holdings with market caps between HK$783m and HK$3.1b is about HK$6.2m.

The Azeus Systems Holdings CEO received total compensation of just HK$2.2m in the year to March 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Azeus Systems Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Azeus Systems Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Azeus Systems Holdings is worth considering carefully. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Azeus Systems Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

