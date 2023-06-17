Does Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Balwin Properties Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Balwin Properties' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from R0.77 to R0.94. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 21% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Balwin Properties achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.5% to R3.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Balwin Properties isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R1.3b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Balwin Properties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Balwin Properties insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 50% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at R640m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Balwin Properties Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Balwin Properties is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Balwin Properties (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although Balwin Properties certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

