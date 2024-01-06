Does BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is BankFinancial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. BankFinancial managed to grow EPS by 8.6% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of BankFinancial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. BankFinancial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.0% to US$57m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BankFinancial's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BankFinancial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in BankFinancial in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Aaron O'connor, the company insider of the company, paid US$14k for shares at around US$9.36 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in BankFinancial, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to BankFinancial, with market caps under US$200m is around US$722k.

BankFinancial offered total compensation worth US$634k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add BankFinancial To Your Watchlist?

One positive for BankFinancial is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And there's more to BankFinancial, with the insider buying and modest CEO pay being a great look for those with an eye on the company. All things considered, BankFinancial is certainly displaying its merits and is worthy of taking research to the next step. If you think BankFinancial might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

