Does Beshom Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BESHOM) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Beshom Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BESHOM) stock up by 1.1% over the past month. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Beshom Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beshom Holdings Berhad is:

3.3% = RM11m ÷ RM318m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Beshom Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

As you can see, Beshom Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.1%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 23% seen by Beshom Holdings Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Beshom Holdings Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BESHOM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Beshom Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (implying that 7.9% of the profits are retained), most of Beshom Holdings Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Beshom Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, Beshom Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. However, Beshom Holdings Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 5.9% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, Beshom Holdings Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

