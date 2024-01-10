Does Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bloomin' Brands with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Bloomin' Brands' Improving Profits

Bloomin' Brands has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Bloomin' Brands' EPS grew from US$1.17 to US$3.02, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 158% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Bloomin' Brands remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 4.7% to US$4.6b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Bloomin' Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Bloomin' Brands insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$43m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 1.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Bloomin' Brands Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Bloomin' Brands' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Bloomin' Brands very closely. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bloomin' Brands (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

