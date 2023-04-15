Does Britain have anything left in the cannon to fight the next shock?

IMF - Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Almost everywhere, public debt is growing. This was understandable during the extraordinary interventions of the pandemic and the energy crisis, where the costs in the UK alone were close to half a trillion pounds, but it hasn't stopped there.

Even as these apparently one-off expenditures draw to a close, public debt across the world as a whole will carry on expanding, according to projections last week by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reaching almost 100pc of global GDP in five years’ time, a new record, with primary deficits expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels into the foreseeable future.

Does this matter? Yes, and not just because many economies, emerging and advanced alike, will struggle to cope with debt burdens of such magnitude.

Rarely have the pressures on public spending been as great as they are now, from ageing populations to the end of the “peace dividend” – necessitating much higher defence spending – and the green transition.

These pressures may help explain why debt is continuing to rise, but they don't mitigate the nature of the problem; there is only so much money to go round, and the trouble with excessive public borrowing is that it gobbles up the available credit, crowding out the private sector, and crimping economic growth accordingly.

Small wonder that productivity gain has slowed so precipitously. If governments are monopolising credit markets, there is little if anything left for the risk takers on which gainful enterprise and economic progress rests.

For the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, the numbers look particularly alarming. In the US, public debt is expected to exceed 138pc of GDP by 2028 on present policies, which puts America in the same league as Italy, once an outlier in this regard.

Indebtedness of such magnitude was widely thought unsustainable at the time of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis a decade ago. Yet these days, people just shrug their shoulders and say it's the way of the world. For now, major advanced economies seem to have little difficulty raising such mountainous levels of debt.

Only when governments do stupid things, as in Britain's hopelessly misjudged mini-Budget last year, does international confidence take a serious dive, and even in that instance, credibility was swiftly recovered after a change of prime minister and reversal in policy. If you are going to do radical things, you have to first ensure both that they are credible, and that the markets are on board. Liz Truss failed on both counts.

None the less, the former prime minister was right in one respect at least; the best way of addressing excessive debt is to get the economy growing again. As it is, we have weak growth and sticky inflation virtually everywhere, threatening a self-feeding spiral of rising indebtedness. At some point, market tolerance will crack.

The situation in China is particularly striking. China always used to be considered a relatively low debt economy, at least insofar as state borrowing was concerned. But in recent years, it has caught up fast with supposedly “degenerate” Western counterparts, with debt to GDP projected to be almost double its pre-pandemic size by 2028 at more than 100pc of GDP.

Against the debt junkies of the US and China, the UK is almost a paragon of virtue, with gross public debt rising only gently over the next five years to “just” 113.1pc of GDP. Yet even in Britain, things look alarming enough. Little more than a decade ago, the UK had a notional debt ceiling of 40pc; one crisis after another has left this supposed constraint on public borrowing in ruins.

Sometimes taking on lots of debt makes sense. If these monies are invested wisely in growth-enhancing initiatives, such as infrastructure renewal and educational improvement, then it will likely eventually pay for itself in enhanced growth.

Yet too often that's not what's happening; the extra debt is instead squandered on current consumption, entitlements, and in the last three years, protecting lifestyles from the effects of lockdown and rising energy prices. Future generations are left to pick up the tab.

Experience is that countries that enter crises with insufficiently large fiscal buffers are forced into particularly harsh contractionary measures, fiscal and monetary, to prevent the currency from collapsing, and therefore suffer deeper and more prolonged recessions than those with sounder public finances.

After repeated crises, many countries have virtually nothing left in the fiscal and monetary cannon to fight the next economic shock, whatever it might be.

Given the speed and extent of the monetary tightening seen over the past year and a half, it is indeed remarkable that we haven't already encountered one.

So far, the tremours have been limited to the UK gilts market, the runs on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse. In the event, all these incidents were relatively well contained. But they may also be harbingers of worse to come, much like the early stages of the credit crisis in 2008, when it was widely thought that bailing out Bear Stearns had dealt with the problem. Six months later, Lehman Brothers went bust, and the rest is history.

In some respects, the financial system is today much stronger than back then, with much bigger capital and liquidity buffers. But at the same time, new vulnerabilities have emerged. Thanks to massive, pandemic-related quantitative easing, there has been a huge increase in demandable short term deposits.

At the same time, the duration of much debt has been dramatically extended, with borrowers taking advantage of the lower for longer interest rate environment to lock in long term debt at very low rates.

The consequent maturity mismatch has never been greater, making the financial system particularly vulnerable to crisis as short term interest rates continue to rise.

In any case, governments are peculiarly unprepared for mishaps, having used up virtually every inch of fiscal headroom subsiding households through the pandemic and energy crisis.

This was only possible because central banks stood ready as enablers, buying up the debt needed to fund furlough and other pandemic related spending as fast as governments could issue it. It seems very unlikely that this vast expansion of central bank balance sheets could ever be repeated. Already, it is widely agreed that the debt monetisation of the pandemic went too far, helping to fuel today's outburst of inflation.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund maps out an alternative, adverse scenario to its baseline forecast of tepid growth, where financial stresses do not abate, but intensify, causing a significant contraction in credit worldwide and many countries to lurch into recession. The IMF assigns only a one in seven chance of this adverse scenario coming true.

Governments can only pray that it is right, for already the willingness of markets to fund their ever-growing spending priorities is being tested close to destruction.