Does CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.058 to RM0.15, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 156%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.6 percentage points to 8.6%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM449m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Indeed, with a collective holding of 60%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM267m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad you should know about.

Although CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.