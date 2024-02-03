Does Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cadence Design Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, Cadence Design Systems had US$648.8m of debt at September 2023, down from US$797.8m a year prior. But it also has US$962.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$313.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Cadence Design Systems' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cadence Design Systems had liabilities of US$1.26b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.05b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$962.0m in cash and US$440.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$914.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Cadence Design Systems' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$80.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cadence Design Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Cadence Design Systems has increased its EBIT by 7.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cadence Design Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Cadence Design Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Cadence Design Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Cadence Design Systems has US$313.2m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.2b, being 109% of its EBIT. So we don't think Cadence Design Systems's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if Cadence Design Systems insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

