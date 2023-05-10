Does CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

CAM Resources Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years CAM Resources Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. CAM Resources Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.052 to RM0.086, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 66%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for CAM Resources Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to RM496m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since CAM Resources Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM75m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CAM Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that CAM Resources Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 58% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Valued at only RM75m CAM Resources Berhad is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have RM43m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM890m, like CAM Resources Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM494k.

The CEO of CAM Resources Berhad was paid just RM30k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is CAM Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, CAM Resources Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that CAM Resources Berhad has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with CAM Resources Berhad.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

