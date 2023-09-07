Does Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to RM2.4b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM77m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

