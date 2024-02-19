What Does Cavco Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVCO) Share Price Indicate?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 42% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Cavco Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Cavco Industries?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 15.23% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cavco Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $321.10, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cavco Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cavco Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cavco Industries' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CVCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CVCO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

