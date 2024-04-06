Does Celcomdigi Berhad's (KLSE:CDB) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Most readers would already know that Celcomdigi Berhad's (KLSE:CDB) stock increased by 1.2% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Celcomdigi Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Celcomdigi Berhad is:

9.5% = RM1.6b ÷ RM16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Celcomdigi Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

On the face of it, Celcomdigi Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 11%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, Celcomdigi Berhad's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 8.1%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Celcomdigi Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CDB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Celcomdigi Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Celcomdigi Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (that is, it is retaining 0.2% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Celcomdigi Berhad.

Additionally, Celcomdigi Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 81%. However, Celcomdigi Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, Celcomdigi Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

