What Does Centrica plc's (LON:CNA) Share Price Indicate?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Centrica’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Centrica?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.75% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Centrica today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.37, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Centrica’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Centrica look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Centrica, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CNA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CNA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CNA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Centrica, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Centrica, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

