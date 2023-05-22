Does Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Chin Hin Group Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Chin Hin Group Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.018 to RM0.055, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Chin Hin Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 42% to RM1.6b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Chin Hin Group Berhad's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Chin Hin Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Chin Hin Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM2.3b. That equates to 30% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Chin Hin Group Berhad with market caps between RM4.5b and RM15b is about RM2.1m.

The Chin Hin Group Berhad CEO received RM1.8m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Chin Hin Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Chin Hin Group Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Chin Hin Group Berhad is worth considering carefully. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Chin Hin Group Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

