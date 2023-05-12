Does Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Chin Well Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Chin Well Holdings Berhad Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Chin Well Holdings Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Chin Well Holdings Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 12% to 18% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Chin Well Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Chin Well Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM893m is around RM495k.

Chin Well Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM46k in the year to June 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Chin Well Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Chin Well Holdings Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that Chin Well Holdings Berhad has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Chin Well Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

