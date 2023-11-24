What Does Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHH) Share Price Indicate?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$134 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$110. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Choice Hotels International's current trading price of US$115 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Choice Hotels International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Choice Hotels International?

According to my valuation model, Choice Hotels International seems to be fairly priced at around 4.80% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Choice Hotels International today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $109.51, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Choice Hotels International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Choice Hotels International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Choice Hotels International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CHH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CHH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Choice Hotels International at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Choice Hotels International you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Choice Hotels International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

