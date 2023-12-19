Does ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

ClearView Wealth's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years ClearView Wealth grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of ClearView Wealth shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 16% to 22% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ClearView Wealth isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$360m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ClearView Wealth Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ClearView Wealth, with market caps between AU$149m and AU$597m, is around AU$930k.

ClearView Wealth's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$573k in the year leading up to June 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add ClearView Wealth To Your Watchlist?

One positive for ClearView Wealth is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. All things considered, ClearView Wealth is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for ClearView Wealth (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

