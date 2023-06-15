Does Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Coca-Cola Europacific Partners with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to €17b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €35m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Coca-Cola Europacific Partners To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

