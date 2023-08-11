Does Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Coca-Cola HBC with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Coca-Cola HBC Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Coca-Cola HBC grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Coca-Cola HBC maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to €10b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Coca-Cola HBC Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Coca-Cola HBC has a market capitalisation of UK£8.4b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Holding €60m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Coca-Cola HBC, with market caps over €7.3b, is about €4.7m.

Coca-Cola HBC offered total compensation worth €4.1m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Coca-Cola HBC Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Coca-Cola HBC is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Coca-Cola HBC, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola HBC that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

