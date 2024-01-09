What Does Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Cognizant Technology Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cognizant Technology Solutions today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $75.09, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Cognizant Technology Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Cognizant Technology Solutions generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cognizant Technology Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CTSH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTSH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Cognizant Technology Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cognizant Technology Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

