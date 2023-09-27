Does Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cognizant Technology Solutions's Debt?

As you can see below, Cognizant Technology Solutions had US$646.0m of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$2.10b in cash, leading to a US$1.45b net cash position.

How Strong Is Cognizant Technology Solutions' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cognizant Technology Solutions had liabilities of US$3.06b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.01b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.10b as well as receivables valued at US$3.76b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$786.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Cognizant Technology Solutions could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Cognizant Technology Solutions has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cognizant Technology Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Cognizant Technology Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Cognizant Technology Solutions has net cash of US$1.45b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 79% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.2b. So is Cognizant Technology Solutions's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

