Does the Color of Your Car Actually Affect Its Resale Value?
We all know that the value of your car starts depreciating as soon as you drive off the lot, but what you may not realize is that the color of your car can affect how quickly its value drops. In fact, a vehicle's color can impact its value by up to $5,000, according to new research by iSeeCars.com. Typically, rare colors -- like yellow -- hold onto their value better than other colors.
"Yellow cars continue to represent the greatest disparity between how many are produced and how many people want one," Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars.com said on the site. "While not many people want a yellow car, there are clearly more people who want one than exist, which is why yellow performs so well on the secondary market. The same can be said of orange and green, colors you don't see often but are obviously in higher demand than supply."
Here's a look at the average resale value for popular car colors, ranked from best to worst.
Yellow
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 13.5%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $6,588
Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.6x
Beige
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 17.8%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,411
Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.8x
Orange
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 18.4%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $7,023
Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.8x
Green
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 19.2%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,719
Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.9x
Red
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 2.6%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,538
Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.9x
White
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 21.9%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,695
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x
Blue
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,216
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x
Gray
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22.5%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,425
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x
Purple
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22.7%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,840
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x
Silver
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 23.2%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,218
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x
Black
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 23.9%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $10,867
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.1x
Brown
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 24%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $10,305
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.1x
Gold
Average 3-year depreciation in value: 25.9%
Average 3-year $ drop in value: $11,546
Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.2x
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of June 10, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does the Color of Your Car Actually Affect Its Resale Value?