Does the Color of Your Car Actually Affect Its Resale Value?

We all know that the value of your car starts depreciating as soon as you drive off the lot, but what you may not realize is that the color of your car can affect how quickly its value drops. In fact, a vehicle's color can impact its value by up to $5,000, according to new research by iSeeCars.com. Typically, rare colors -- like yellow -- hold onto their value better than other colors.

"Yellow cars continue to represent the greatest disparity between how many are produced and how many people want one," Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars.com said on the site. "While not many people want a yellow car, there are clearly more people who want one than exist, which is why yellow performs so well on the secondary market. The same can be said of orange and green, colors you don't see often but are obviously in higher demand than supply."

Here's a look at the average resale value for popular car colors, ranked from best to worst.

Yellow

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 13.5%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $6,588

Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.6x

Beige

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 17.8%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,411

Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.8x

Orange

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 18.4%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $7,023

Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.8x

Green

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 19.2%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,719

Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.9x

Red

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 2.6%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,538

Depreciation compared to overall average: 0.9x

White

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 21.9%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,695

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x

Blue

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,216

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x

Gray

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22.5%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,425

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x

Purple

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 22.7%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $8,840

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x

Silver

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 23.2%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $9,218

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.0x

Black

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 23.9%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $10,867

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.1x

Brown

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 24%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $10,305

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.1x

Gold

Average 3-year depreciation in value: 25.9%

Average 3-year $ drop in value: $11,546

Depreciation compared to overall average: 1.2x

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of June 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does the Color of Your Car Actually Affect Its Resale Value?