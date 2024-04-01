Does Compass Group (LON:CPG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Compass Group (LON:CPG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Compass Group's Improving Profits

Compass Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Compass Group's EPS has grown from UK£0.63 to UK£0.77 over twelve months. This amounts to a 23% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Compass Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to UK£31b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Compass Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Compass Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£18m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.05% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Compass Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Compass Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Compass Group you should know about.

Although Compass Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of British companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

