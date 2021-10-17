U.S. markets closed

How Does COVID-19 Spread in Office Buildings? New Report by Camfil Air Filtration Canada

Camfil Air Filters - Canada
·2 min read

Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings & offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada.

A GUIDE TO AIR QUALITY FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN CANADA AMID COVID-19.

Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings &amp; offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada.
Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings & offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada.
Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings & offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada.

2700 Steeles Avenue W, Concord, ON L4K 3C8, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A GUIDE TO AIR QUALITY FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN CANADA AMID COVID-19. RESOURCE BY CAMFIL, CA

The concept of “going to work” has shifted entirely since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that first had a major impact on the workplace in March 2020. A number of businesspeople have traded their cubicles and the watercooler for the dining room table and water from the kitchen tap.

In fact, almost ⅓ of all Canadian employees were working most hours from home at the beginning of 20211. As more workers become vaccinated and cases continue to drop, employers are developing plans to get their staff back in the physical workplace on a part-time or full-time basis. Consequently, facility managers and employers must take action to ensure the workplace environment is safe and that the proper mechanisms are in place to prevent virus transmission.

How Does COVID-19 Spread in Office Buildings?

Read more here

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil Canada can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com/en-ca/.

##

Media Contact:

Holly Gardner

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161

E: Holly.Gardner@camfil.com

F: Follow Camfil Canada on Facebook

L: Follow Camfil Canada on LinkedIn

T: Follow Camfil Canada on Twitter

Attachment


