Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Cullen/Frost Bankers' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Cullen/Frost Bankers' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Cullen/Frost Bankers' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Cullen/Frost Bankers achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to US$2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Cullen/Frost Bankers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders spent a staggering US$2.9m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board & CEO Phillip Green for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$107 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Cullen/Frost Bankers bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$201m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Phil Green is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Cullen/Frost Bankers, the median CEO pay is around US$8.0m.

The Cullen/Frost Bankers CEO received US$6.4m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Cullen/Frost Bankers To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Cullen/Frost Bankers has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Cullen/Frost Bankers that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

