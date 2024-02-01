Does CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CVS Group (LON:CVSG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CVS Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

CVS Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years CVS Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. CVS Group's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.36 to UK£0.58, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 61%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CVS Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.7% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are CVS Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for CVS Group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Joanne Shaw, the Independent Non Executive Director of the company, paid UK£10.0k for shares at around UK£16.96 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within CVS Group.

Does CVS Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, CVS Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out CVS Group in more detail. Of course, just because CVS Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

