Does D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is D.R. Horton's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that D.R. Horton had US$6.12b in debt in June 2023; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.13b, its net debt is less, at about US$3.00b.

How Strong Is D.R. Horton's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, D.R. Horton had liabilities of US$5.67b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.57b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$3.13b in cash and US$315.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.80b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded D.R. Horton shares are worth a very impressive total of US$38.5b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

D.R. Horton's net debt is only 0.46 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 1k times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that D.R. Horton has seen its EBIT plunge 13% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if D.R. Horton can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, D.R. Horton reported free cash flow worth 20% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

Both D.R. Horton's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its net debt to EBITDA gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about D.R. Horton's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that D.R. Horton insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

