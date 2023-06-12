Does Deere (NYSE:DE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Deere (NYSE:DE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Deere's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Deere's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 50%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Deere's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Deere shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 21%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deere Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The first bit of good news is that no Deere insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Independent Director Tamara Erwin spent US$250k buying stock, at an average price of around US$371. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Deere is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$139m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Deere Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Deere's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Deere belongs near the top of your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Deere that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

