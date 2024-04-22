Does Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Deleum Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Deleum Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over the last year, Deleum Berhad increased its EPS from RM0.10 to RM0.11. That's a fair increase of 9.3%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Deleum Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to RM792m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deleum Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Deleum Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 36% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM208m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Deleum Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Deleum Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Deleum Berhad you should know about.

