What does 'delulu' mean? Whether on Tiktok or text, here's how to use the slang term.

The way we communicate with one another has changed throughout the centuries. Words and phrases that were once used every day have now become a thing of the past. And thanks to social media, our vocabularies are expanding but now with shortened terms.

Nowadays, if you have charisma, you have "rizz." And to make sure someone is in on the joke, you may brazenly respond "iykyk."

If someone calls you "delulu," what does that mean? Depending on the context, it may not be a compliment. Here's the slang's definition and how to use it in conversation.

What does 'delulu' mean?

"Delulu" is shortened slang for "delusional." According to Merriam-Webster, delusion is defined as "something that is falsely or delusively believed or propagated." So, to be "delusional" means to have false beliefs about something.

The slang "delulu" often describes a person being delusional about something or someone they are a fan of, such as an actor or musician. Within online spaces, using "delulu" to describe someone means they have unrealistic ideas about their interest.

For example, they may be convinced they are going to marry their favorite musician because they made eye contact during a concert. The slang can also be used to describe a fan who acts out-of-the-ordinary or obsessively toward their preferred celebrity.

Broadly, "delulu" can describe anyone who has unrealistic expectations.

In other instances, "delulu" is used in a light-hearted manner, often in memes or social media comments, to poke fun at one's interests. It can be used as an adjective or noun depending on the context.

How to use 'delulu'

Here are some examples of how to use "delulu":

*commenting on a TikTok edit* "I'm so delulu for Pedro Pascal."

"That fanfiction has made her completely delulu."

"If being delulu is wrong, I don't want to be right."

