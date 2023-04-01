What Does Destination XL Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DXLG) Share Price Indicate?

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$7.43 and falling to the lows of US$5.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Destination XL Group's current trading price of US$5.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Destination XL Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Destination XL Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Destination XL Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $7.00, but it is currently trading at US$5.51 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Destination XL Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Destination XL Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Destination XL Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DXLG is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DXLG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DXLG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Destination XL Group and you'll want to know about these.

