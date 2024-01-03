Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump was known for his dealings in real estate. However, all of his media coverage today is related to politics, and a notable development of late is Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, removing Trump from the state's primary ballot for the 2024 election.

With all of this going on, many are left wondering: Does Donald Trump own any real estate in Maine? The quick answer is no. Donald Trump's real estate portfolio is large and impressive, but while he has significant holdings in New York, for example, he does not own anything in Maine.

Trump also does not own any real estate in Colorado, another state that's made headlines for trying to keep him off the ballot in 2024.

Want exposure to Maine real estate?

According to Nareit's REITs Across America, 42 real estate investment trusts (REITs) own properties in Maine, including American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Realty Income is arguably the most popular on this list. It's the 7th largest global REIT with over 13,250 commercial properties in its portfolio as of its November investor presentation.

Why is it so popular with investors? Because it has paid monthly dividends since 1994 and has raised its annual dividend every year since, putting its streak at 29 consecutive years of increases.

Realty Income currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.2565, equating to about $3.08 per share annually, giving it a yield of about 5.4% at the time of this writing. If it maintains the current monthly dividend rate for the full year, 2024 will mark the 30th consecutive year that it has raised its annual payment.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

