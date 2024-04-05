Does DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide DXP Enterprises with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

DXP Enterprises' Improving Profits

DXP Enterprises has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. DXP Enterprises' EPS shot up from US$2.58 to US$4.25; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 65%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for DXP Enterprises remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$1.7b. That's encouraging news for the company!

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are DXP Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. DXP Enterprises followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$159m. That equates to 18% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is DXP Enterprises Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into DXP Enterprises' strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with DXP Enterprises (including 2 which are significant).

Although DXP Enterprises certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

