Does ECS Botanics Holdings (ASX:ECS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ECS Botanics Holdings (ASX:ECS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ECS Botanics Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is ECS Botanics Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years ECS Botanics Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, ECS Botanics Holdings' EPS grew from AU$0.00016 to AU$0.00044, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 176% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note ECS Botanics Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 190% to AU$15m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since ECS Botanics Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$24m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are ECS Botanics Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One positive for ECS Botanics Holdings, is that company insiders spent AU$48k acquiring shares in the last year. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Chairman Jeremy King who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$29k, paying AU$0.023 per share.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in ECS Botanics Holdings, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ECS Botanics Holdings, with market caps under AU$313m is around AU$456k.

The ECS Botanics Holdings CEO received AU$323k in compensation for the year ending June 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ECS Botanics Holdings To Your Watchlist?

ECS Botanics Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. The strong EPS growth suggests ECS Botanics Holdings may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for ECS Botanics Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

